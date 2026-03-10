UAE Residents Turn Homes Into Shelters For Stranded Travellers Amid Flight Disruptions

Amid the ongoing travel disruptions and humanitarian challenges in the UAE, communities and volunteers have stepped forward to help stranded passengers. Around 60–70 miles from Dubai in Ajman, a relief camp set up by a prominent Indian businessman is providing shelter, food and support to travelers whose flights were suddenly cancelled or delayed. The facility can accommodate 200–300 people, offering meals and basic relief until flight services resume. Volunteers have been cooking and serving food daily, with hundreds of stranded passengers benefiting from the initiative. Many of those helped include travelers from India, including Gujarat, waiting for their next flights home. The effort highlights the spirit of solidarity and humanitarian service in the UAE during difficult times.