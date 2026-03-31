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UK-India Trade Pact To Boost Growth And Investment: Lord Bilimoria

UK-India Trade Pact To Boost Growth And Investment: Lord Bilimoria

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 9:28 AM IST

In a conversation with Business Today TV, Lord Karan Bilimoria explores India’s economic rise and the diaspora’s role as a vital global bridge. Reflecting on India’s transformation since liberalisation, he highlights its position as the fastest-growing major economy and a key global investment destination. The Indian diaspora, now 35 million strong, continues to excel across sectors worldwide, strengthening economic and cultural ties. He underscores the significance of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, projecting a sharp rise in bilateral trade. Emphasising ease of doing business, he calls for reducing barriers and enhancing tools like OCI integration to deepen engagement and unlock greater cross-border collaboration

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