Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
UK Ram Temple Faces Closure As Council Sale To Islamic Mission Reaches High Court

UK Ram Temple Faces Closure As Council Sale To Islamic Mission Reaches High Court

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

A legal battle is underway over the future of the Bharat Hindu Samaj temple in Peterborough, which has operated from the site since 1986. The temple trust has challenged the council’s decision to sell the New England Complex to the United Kingdom Islamic Mission, which plans to develop a mosque and Islamic centre. The trust says the temple serves thousands of Hindus and is the only place of worship within a 35-mile radius. The council maintains that the sale followed a lawful process and says alternative premises were offered. The High Court will now decide whether the decision should stand.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended