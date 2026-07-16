UK Ram Temple Faces Closure As Council Sale To Islamic Mission Reaches High Court

A legal battle is underway over the future of the Bharat Hindu Samaj temple in Peterborough, which has operated from the site since 1986. The temple trust has challenged the council’s decision to sell the New England Complex to the United Kingdom Islamic Mission, which plans to develop a mosque and Islamic centre. The trust says the temple serves thousands of Hindus and is the only place of worship within a 35-mile radius. The council maintains that the sale followed a lawful process and says alternative premises were offered. The High Court will now decide whether the decision should stand.