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Ultravolt: Birla’s New Wires & Cables Bet | Kumar Mangalam Birla Explains The Opportunity

Ultravolt: Birla’s New Wires & Cables Bet | Kumar Mangalam Birla Explains The Opportunity

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 11:33 PM IST

Aditya Birla Group is making a fresh entry into India’s wires and cables market with its new brand, Ultravolt. Aditya Birla Group Chairperson, Kumar Mangalam Birla says the business fits the Group’s strategy of backing sectors with strong structural growth drivers and the potential to disrupt existing market structures. He identifies three mega trends driving the opportunity: urbanisation, electrification and digitisation. India is expected to add more than 100 million homes over the next decade, while power-grid modernisation, renewable energy, metro expansion and EV adoption are driving demand for high-performance cables. Birla also highlights the rapid build-out of data centres, with India’s capacity expected to quadruple to 8 GW over the next four years. He explains why these shifts could create room for Ultravolt to emerge as a new challenger in the market.

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