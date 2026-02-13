Under Fire Over Epstein: Hardeep Puri Faces Toughest Questions | EXCLUSIVE

In the wake of the Epstein files controversy, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri faces sharp scrutiny in a hard-hitting interview with India Today TV's Marya Shakil. Responding to questions about his meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, Puri insists he “did nothing wrong” and claims he was “ambushed” into the interaction. Under intense spotlight, the minister addresses allegations, political attacks, and calls out what he terms Rahul Gandhi’s “buffoonery,” saying his critics must “grow up or step aside.” This no-holds-barred conversation dives into the timeline, the context of the meeting, and the political fallout. Watch the full, incisive exchange as Puri mounts a detailed defence amid one of the most talked-about controversies in recent times.