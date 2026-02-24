Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah On Why Bharat Taxi App Was Launched

The Union government has unveiled the Bharat Taxi app as a cooperative-driven alternative to existing ride-hailing platforms. Explaining the rationale behind the launch, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said the initiative aims to empower drivers, reduce dependency on private aggregators and ensure fair earnings through a cooperative model. Bharat Taxi is designed to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem, offer transparent pricing and provide passengers with a reliable, India-made option. The move reflects the government’s broader push to promote self-reliance, digital inclusion and cooperative-led growth in the transport sector.