Unmatched Expertise: Why Pakistan’s Drone War Failed Against India’s Kutch Air Defence!

The Rann of Kutch- a treacherous, shifting salt desert where temperatures soar and terrain vanishes. While the conditions are a nightmare for conventional warfare, the Indian Army has turned this wasteland into a strategic fortress. One year after Operation Sindoor, the western front remains on high alert. When Pakistan attempted to strike Bhuj with swarms of kamikaze drones during the 2025 conflict, India’s L-70 air defence guns and integrated surveillance grids decimated the threat. From T-72 tanks patrolling the marshes to specialised infantry units in the creeks, the Army’s "Operation Sindoor" posture has become a permanent shield, ensuring any misadventure is met with decisive defeat.