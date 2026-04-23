Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Unmatched Expertise: Why Pakistan’s Drone War Failed Against India’s Kutch Air Defence!

Unmatched Expertise: Why Pakistan’s Drone War Failed Against India’s Kutch Air Defence!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

The Rann of Kutch- a treacherous, shifting salt desert where temperatures soar and terrain vanishes. While the conditions are a nightmare for conventional warfare, the Indian Army has turned this wasteland into a strategic fortress. One year after Operation Sindoor, the western front remains on high alert. When Pakistan attempted to strike Bhuj with swarms of kamikaze drones during the 2025 conflict, India’s L-70 air defence guns and integrated surveillance grids decimated the threat. From T-72 tanks patrolling the marshes to specialised infantry units in the creeks, the Army’s "Operation Sindoor" posture has become a permanent shield, ensuring any misadventure is met with decisive defeat.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended