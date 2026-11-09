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Unprecedented Poverty Decline In India: Dr Shamika Ravi Explains The Real Numbers

Unprecedented Poverty Decline In India: Dr Shamika Ravi Explains The Real Numbers

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 2:27 PM IST

 

Has India witnessed an unprecedented decline in poverty over the last decade? In this exclusive episode, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, speaks with Dr. Shamika Ravi, Member, PM Economic Advisory Council, to decode the real data behind India's poverty reduction. Dr. Ravi explains the shift from the Tendulkar to the Rangarajan poverty line, revealing that poverty has plummeted from nearly 30% in 2011-12 to just 3.9% today based on household consumption expenditure. The discussion highlights a secular, pan-India improvement across all geographies and communities, including massive gains for rural Muslim and tribal households. Watch the full video to understand the numbers, the recent World Bank endorsement, and the truth behind the poverty data debate.

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