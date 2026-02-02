Unpublished Ladakh Memoir Triggers Rahul–Rajnath Showdown In Parliament

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cited an article based on an unpublished memoir by former Army chief MM Naravane while speaking on the 2020 India-China Ladakh stand-off. Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from the article, which discussed details of the eastern Ladakh clashes, including references to Chinese military movements. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately objected, arguing that quoting from an unpublished book violated parliamentary rules and demanding that the document be formally placed before the House. The objection was echoed by Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who questioned the authenticity and propriety of citing unpublished material during proceedings. Despite support from opposition members, Rahul Gandhi insisted that the article was authentic and questioned why the government appeared uneasy about its contents