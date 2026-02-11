Business Today
Unreleased Former Army Chief Naravane Memoir Sparks FIR And Massive Political Storm In Parliament

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

A political storm has erupted over an unreleased memoir by former Army Chief General M M Naravane after Delhi Police filed an FIR over the circulation of the book without mandatory clearance. Publisher Penguin claimed no copies were published or distributed, but the Congress cited Naravane’s 2023 post saying the book was available. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi quoted the memoir in Parliament to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded action, accusing Rahul of misleading the House.

