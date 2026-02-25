Business Today
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Showcases Uttar Pradesh’s Growth, Infra Push At Tokyo Investment Roadshow

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 25, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 25, 2026, 4:53 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the UP Investment Roadshow in Tokyo, positioning the state as a fast-growing economic powerhouse and a global hub for skilled manpower. Highlighting nine years of policy reforms, he underscored UP’s strong infrastructure base, including extensive expressways, the largest rail network and expanding air connectivity. With a population of 250 million — 56% of them youth — he pitched UP as a vast consumption market with affordable skilled labour. Inviting Japanese businesses to invest, he emphasised opportunities in industrial parks, manufacturing and infrastructure development during his February 25–26 visit to Japan.

