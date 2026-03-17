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U.P. CM Yogi’s “Special Advice” To Parents: No Smartphones For Kids Under 18!

U.P. CM Yogi’s “Special Advice” To Parents: No Smartphones For Kids Under 18!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 2:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged parents, especially mothers, to avoid giving smartphones to children below 18, warning about their impact on eyesight, mental focus, and overall development. He stressed that excessive screen time is taking children away from studies, physical activity, and healthier habits like yoga and exercise. Drawing a parallel with substance abuse, the Chief Minister called for strict efforts to curb both drug use and smartphone addiction among the youth. He encouraged young people to use technology in moderation and stay more engaged with family and personal growth. Yogi Adityanath also shared a broader message on life, highlighting that success and failure go hand in hand, urging youth to stay resilient, learn from setbacks, and move forward with confidence and faith.

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