U.P. IPS Officer Ajay Pal Sharma Row Explodes Ahead Of Bengal Polls, TMC Alleges Election Interference

Just before Bengal’s crucial second phase of assembly elections, a major political storm has erupted over Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, appointed by the Election Commission as police observer in South 24 Parganas. After Sharma warned relatives of TMC candidate Jahangir Khan over alleged voter intimidation, fierce backlash followed, including assault allegations and a police complaint. The Election Commission removed Falta’s BDO amid the controversy, while TMC accused Sharma of influencing voters. With Akhilesh Yadav backing TMC’s claims and Amit Shah assuring central force deployment, this explosive showdown has intensified Bengal’s high-stakes electoral battleground.