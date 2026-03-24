“U.P. Is Top Investment Destination”: Yogi Adityanath Credits Double Engine Govt For Growth Boost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state’s transformation into a leading investment destination, crediting the “double engine” government for creating a business-friendly environment. He said the vision set nine years ago is now becoming a reality, with growing trust from investors across the country. Emphasising that confidence is the state’s biggest asset, Yogi noted that past governments had weakened this trust and hurt opportunities for youth. Today, he asserted, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred choice for entrepreneurs, driven by consistent efforts, policy support, and strong leadership under the central government.