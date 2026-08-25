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Upasana Taku On Women In Entrepreneurship, Fintech Growth And Building Resilient Businesses

Upasana Taku On Women In Entrepreneurship, Fintech Growth And Building Resilient Businesses

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 25, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026, 2:08 PM IST

Upasana Taku, co-founder of MobiKwik, reveals why she left a successful Silicon Valley career, a US green card, and roles at HSBC and PayPal to build a fintech company in India during the 2008 financial crisis. In this insightful conversation, she explains India’s massive digital payments opportunity, the future of fintech, startup funding for women, and why failed founders often become valuable hires. Taku also shares practical advice on validating business ideas, choosing high-growth sectors, building resilient teams, and using AI tools such as Claude and Gemini for market research, business planning, unit economics, product development, and decision-making. From D2C and e-commerce to agritech, deep tech, space tech, fashion, and financial services, she outlines where India’s next entrepreneurial opportunities may emerge. Watch to learn what investors seek in founders, how to overcome failure, and why conviction, courage, preparation, and resilience remain essential for building a successful startup in modern India.

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