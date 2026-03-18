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UPI Goes Global: Shashi Tharoor Says India Now A Tech Power Changing How The World Sees Digital Pay

UPI Goes Global: Shashi Tharoor Says India Now A Tech Power Changing How The World Sees Digital Pay

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 4:25 PM IST

Speaking at Global Confluence 2026 in Delhi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted India’s growing global influence through its digital payment system, UPI. He said that with 19 countries adopting UPI, India has emerged as a “techno-diplomatic leader,” using homegrown technology to expand its global footprint. Tharoor noted that UPI is faster and more efficient than several international systems, including those once considered global standards. He emphasized how everyday use of QR codes, even by small vendors like chai sellers, showcases India’s digital advancement. According to him, this blend of accessibility and innovation is reshaping global perceptions, positioning India as a leader in digital and financial technology.

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