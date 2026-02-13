Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“Urban Growth And Aviation Safety Must Go Together,” Says Rammohan Naidu At NAREDCO Conclave 2026

“Urban Growth And Aviation Safety Must Go Together,” Says Rammohan Naidu At NAREDCO Conclave 2026

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

Speaking at the National Urban & Real Estate Development Conclave 2026, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted the NDA government’s long-term vision to manage urbanisation over the next 20 years. He said the February 1 Union Budget prioritises upgrading Indian cities to global standards, with strong coordination between the civil aviation and real estate sectors, including industry bodies like NAREDCO. Addressing key challenges such as urban height restrictions, the minister stressed that aviation safety will not be compromised. To balance safe air travel with city growth, the government has engaged the International Civil Aviation Organisation and launched a nationwide study covering existing and future cities to frame advanced technologies and appropriate regulations. On the investigation into the Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash, he said the probe is ongoing and the preliminary report will be released soon.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended