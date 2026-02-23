Business Today
US Ambassador Sergio Gor Hails Pax Silica, Says India-US Trade Deal Near Final Signing | Full PC

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

At a press conference in New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced India’s formal entry into the US-led Pax Silica initiative, calling it a major step in elevating bilateral ties. Joined by US officials including Jacob Helberg, he highlighted cooperation on AI, critical technologies, and resilient supply chains. The Ambassador said the interim India-US trade deal is nearly finalized, with signing expected soon. On energy, he reiterated Washington’s stance against Russian oil purchases. He also underlined support for open-source AI, deeper Quad engagement, and expanded tech collaboration, positioning India as a key partner in America’s global technology strategy.

