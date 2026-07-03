U.S. And Iran Hold Technical Talks In Doha Amid Tensions Over Maritime Security And Nuclear Access

High-stakes technical negotiations between the United States and Iran are underway in Doha, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating a path toward de-escalation. While Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump have signaled cautious optimism regarding oil prices and initial progress, major friction points remain. Tehran has issued a stern warning against US interference in the Strait of Hormuz, and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has drawn a hard red line, refusing international access to bombed nuclear facilities. As the world watches, the next round of discussions is on hold as Iran begins state funeral proceedings for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Will these communication channels be enough to bridge the divide?