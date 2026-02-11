Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
U.S. Changes India Trade Deal Terms Days After Announcement, Softens Big Commitments

U.S. Changes India Trade Deal Terms Days After Announcement, Softens Big Commitments

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

In a move being construed as further relaxation by the White House, the Trump administration has revised its fact sheet on the newly announced trade deal with India. An earlier reference to pulses as one of the products identified for imports into India — an important commodity in India’s agricultural import basket — has been dropped. The modified factsheet also downgrades language from “committed” to “intends” for the 500 billion dollars of purchases by India. The changes come amid heightened scrutiny of the interim trade framework, which aims to deepen economic ties and reduce tariffs between the two nations.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended