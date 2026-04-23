U.S. Chokes Iran’s Oil Trade: Tehran Warns Of Unimaginable War On The Anniversary Of IRGC!

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the Middle East ceasefire following mediation by Pakistan, but the "peace" is a facade. Washington has unleashed brutal economic warfare, blockading the Strait of Hormuz and freezing over $100 billion in Iranian oil revenue. With Kharg Island at capacity and Iraq’s dollar flow choked, Tehran is pushed to the brink. Iran has responded by parading advanced missiles like the Kheibar Shekan and threatening "unimaginable" military retaliation. As the IRGC warns of new battlefield "cards," the world watches the Strait of Hormuz. Is this a pause for diplomacy or the quiet before a regional explosion?