Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
U.S. Daring Iran Rescue Mission Saves Crew Signals First Ground Incursion And Rising Tensions

U.S. Daring Iran Rescue Mission Saves Crew Signals First Ground Incursion And Rising Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 1:15 PM IST

The United States secured a major symbolic and tactical victory with a daring rescue mission deep inside Iranian territory. After an F-15E was shot down, one crew member was quickly recovered, while the other remained trapped behind enemy lines. In a tense 36-hour operation, U.S. special forces launched a high-risk extraction involving airstrikes, firefights, and multiple aircraft. Iran simultaneously initiated its own search, escalating urgency. The mission ended successfully, with all personnel evacuated after destroying disabled aircraft to prevent capture. The operation marks a rare U.S. ground incursion into Iran, boosting troop morale and signaling growing military assertiveness.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended