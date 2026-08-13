U.S. Demands Civilian Oversight Of Pakistan’s Military Budget Amid Rising 3 Trillion Rupee Defence Spend

The U.S. State Department’s 2026 Fiscal Transparency Report has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s defence and intelligence spending, citing a lack of parliamentary and civilian oversight. While Pakistan publicly documents standard finances, billions in off-budget military imports remain shielded. The audit comes as Pakistan hiked its 2026–27 defence budget by 17.65% to 3 trillion rupees, alongside the signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Despite Washington demanding financial transparency, its continued direct strategic reliance on Field Marshal Asim Munir highlights America’s complex dual approach toward Islamabad.