Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
U.S. Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers In Israel–Iran War, 1000 Kg Bombs Hit Targets

U.S. Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers In Israel–Iran War, 1000 Kg Bombs Hit Targets

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Operation Epic Fury marks a major escalation in the Israel–Iran war, with the United States launching a high-intensity air campaign led by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. These long-range aircraft penetrated heavily defended airspace to strike hardened ballistic missile facilities using 1000 kg-class precision bombs.

 

According to the Pentagon, more than 2,000 targets have been hit within 48 hours, alongside hundreds of strikes carried out in just hours. The operation also features long-range Tomahawk cruise missile launches, advanced fighter jets, and electronic warfare systems, highlighting the full scale of US military capability.

 

Iran has confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, marking a dramatic turning point in the conflict and signalling a direct “decapitation strike” aimed at dismantling Iran’s leadership and command structure 

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended