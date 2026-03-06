U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State: "No China-Style Mistake With India"

India-U.S. trade ties are moving closer to a major breakthrough, but Washington has made its expectations clear. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau said the upcoming trade deal with India must be based on reciprocity and fairness. He stressed that the United States will not repeat the mistake it made with China two decades ago by allowing an uneven commercial relationship. Landau said Washington is not entering partnerships for charity but to ensure balanced benefits for both sides.