U.S. & India Raise Alarm Over Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme | ICBM Threat Sparks Global Concern

A growing shadow looms over global security as two major powers—India and the United States—raise serious concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear programme. After Washington flagged the issue, New Delhi responded swiftly. The Ministry of External Affairs warned against what it called irresponsible nuclear signalling, stressing that Pakistan’s actions pose risks far beyond the region. The alarm was first sounded by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who described Pakistan as a significant nuclear concern. She cautioned that Islamabad’s advancing missile capabilities could eventually lead to the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). While Pakistan has not yet tested an ICBM, the U.S. has already imposed sanctions on entities allegedly linked to its missile programme—signalling growing urgency in Washington.