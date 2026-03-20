Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
what’s hot
U.S. & India Raise Alarm Over Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme | ICBM Threat Sparks Global Concern

U.S. & India Raise Alarm Over Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme | ICBM Threat Sparks Global Concern

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

A growing shadow looms over global security as two major powers—India and the United States—raise serious concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear programme. After Washington flagged the issue, New Delhi responded swiftly. The Ministry of External Affairs warned against what it called irresponsible nuclear signalling, stressing that Pakistan’s actions pose risks far beyond the region. The alarm was first sounded by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who described Pakistan as a significant nuclear concern. She cautioned that Islamabad’s advancing missile capabilities could eventually lead to the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). While Pakistan has not yet tested an ICBM, the U.S. has already imposed sanctions on entities allegedly linked to its missile programme—signalling growing urgency in Washington.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended