U.S. - India Trade Deal Clarity: Tariffs Drop To 18%, Timeline Revealed – Next Announcement Soon

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 6, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 6, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Three days after President Trump's surprise announcement of a US-India trade deal (including posting an iconic India Today cover on Truth Social), clarity emerges. US tariffs on Indian goods drop from 50% to 18%, but full implementation awaits a formal signing by end of March or mid-March. Next big announcement expected early next week. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addresses the $500B investment figure, confirms sensitive sectors like agriculture & dairy are protected, and reiterates no firm commitment to slash Russian oil imports—despite US claims. Phased approach brings immediate exporter gains while larger deal talks continue. Latest updates on Modi-Trump negotiations, tariff relief, oil stance & bilateral trade future.

