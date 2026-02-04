U.S.-India Trade Deal: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt Of Bowing To Pressure

US President Donald Trump seals a trade reset with India, slashing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%—touted as a diplomatic win for PM Modi. India gains easier US market access, export boosts, and potential supply chain shifts. But the fine print sparks controversy: concessions on Russian oil purchases, pressure to buy more American goods, and fears over strategic autonomy. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slam the government in Parliament for "bowing" to Washington, accusing it of compromising farmers and national interest. Government defends the deal, assuring protections. A sealed pact abroad ignites fierce debate at home—what did India really give up?