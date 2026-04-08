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U.S.- Iran Ceasefire Deal: Peace Breakthrough Or Tactical Pause?

U.S.- Iran Ceasefire Deal: Peace Breakthrough Or Tactical Pause?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 8, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 8, 2026, 7:33 PM IST

 

As global tensions teetered on the edge of a wider conflict, a dramatic shift unfolded with Donald Trump announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran — halting strikes and opening a fragile window for diplomacy. Calling it a “great day for world peace”, Trump claimed a near-complete deal was within reach, even hinting at a broader reset for the Middle East. However, Tehran has strongly pushed back, insisting it was Washington that sought the pause, not the other way around. While celebrations erupted across Tehran, Iran’s leadership has made it clear that this ceasefire is temporary, conditional and reversible. With the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key demand, and talks expected to unfold in Islamabad, the situation remains highly volatile. As analysis from Jon Gambrell suggests, this may not be the end of the conflict, but merely a pause before the next phase. The guns may be silent for now, but the standoff in West Asia is far from over.

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