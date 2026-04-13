U.S.-Iran Talks Fail In Islamabad | Ceasefire At Risk, Hormuz Tensions Rise

After over 20 hours of intense negotiations in Islamabad, talks between the United States and Iran have ended without a deal. Mediated by Pakistan, this marked the highest-level face-to-face dialogue in over a month of conflict. JD Vance confirmed the deadlock, with key disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, and a permanent ceasefire. Tehran, represented by Esmail Baghaei, rejected U.S. demands as unrealistic. With tensions rising and the Strait of Hormuz under pressure, the world watches—will conflict return, or is this just a pause before peace?