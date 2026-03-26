U.S.-Iran Talks Or Just A Decoy? Trump’s Claims Vs Tehran’s Denial

Conflicting signals dominate the West Asia conflict as President Donald Trump claims his deputy JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are negotiating with Iran, calling it a “significant gift” and asserting “we’re dealing with the right people.” Tehran, however, has denied any talks, with Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari mocking the US, asking if it is negotiating with itself. Meanwhile, Israel clarifies it is not participating in these alleged negotiations and continues targeting Iranian positions and proxies, highlighting a misalignment with Washington. Analysts question whether these claimed negotiations are a decoy for a potential U.S. strike, noting a history of attacks during talks. While Trump signals a ceasefire plan, approximately 1,000 US troops are set to deploy to the region, prompting warnings from Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, and Defense Council representatives threatening asymmetric retaliation.