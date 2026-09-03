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US-Iran War Escalates: Wedding Strike, Gulf Retaliation And Fresh Threats Raise Fears Of Wider Conflict

US-Iran War Escalates: Wedding Strike, Gulf Retaliation And Fresh Threats Raise Fears Of Wider Conflict

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 3:32 PM IST

The U.S.-Iran conflict has entered another dangerous phase, with fresh American strikes on Iranian targets followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks on U.S.-linked military assets across the Gulf. The latest escalation comes amid tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and accusations of Iranian attempts to disrupt the strategic waterway. A U.S. strike in southern Iran also reportedly hit a home where a wedding was taking place, killing at least four civilians, according to Iranian authorities and other reports. Tehran has called the incident a war crime and sought an investigation. With both sides threatening further retaliation, fears are growing over a wider regional escalation.

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