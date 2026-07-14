U.S.-Iran War Returns As Fresh Strikes Rock Hormuz And Indian Sailor Goes Missing After Ship Attack

Fresh US strikes on Iranian military targets have pushed the fragile ceasefire closer to collapse, reigniting fears of a wider West Asia conflict. Washington said the operation followed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran retaliated against US-linked military assets across the Gulf. A Cyprus-flagged vessel carrying Indian crew members was also attacked, leaving one Indian sailor missing after ten were rescued. Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, remains under scrutiny over his prolonged absence from public view. Renewed fighting around Hormuz has intensified concerns over maritime security, global oil supplies and energy prices worldwide again.