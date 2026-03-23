U.S. - Israel Decapitation Strategy Vs Iran’s Mosaic Doctrine Explained | Who Has The Edge?

The ongoing strikes across Iran are part of what analysts describe as a U.S.–Israel “decapitation strategy” — a military doctrine aimed at eliminating top leadership to collapse the system from the top down. From Ali Khamenei to senior commanders within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, key figures have been targeted in an effort to dismantle Iran’s command structure. But Iran’s response is built on a very different idea — the “Mosaic Strategy.” A decentralized war doctrine designed to ensure that even if top leaders are eliminated, the system continues to function through independent, localised units. Backed by the IRGC, the Artesh, and the Basij, Iran’s network is built to fight a prolonged, distributed war. So can targeting leadership really end the conflict? Or does Iran’s decentralized model make it far more resilient?