U.S.-Israel Miscalculated? Iran Hits U.S. Bases And Disrupts Strait Of Hormuz Oil Route

U.S. and Israel may have miscalculated Iran’s capabilities as the new West Asia conflict escalates. Unlike the June 2025 12-day war, Iran’s IRGC forces are now striking U.S. bases across the region while threatening global energy routes. From attacks on Al Udeid, Al Dhafra, and Bahrain’s Fifth Fleet base to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, tensions are pushing oil prices above $100. With Mojtaba Khamenei emerging as a key decision-maker, the war could reshape Middle East geopolitics, global oil markets, and U.S.–Iran relations. Watch this video for the full breakdown of the escalating conflict and its global impact.