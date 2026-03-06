US–Israel War Intensifies As Trump Questions Iran’s Future Leadership

The conflict in West Asia continues to intensify as the United States–Israel offensive against Iran enters its seventh day, with rhetoric from Washington becoming increasingly confrontational. US President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to surrender and claimed that Iranian officials had reached out for peace talks — an assertion that Iranian authorities have firmly denied. Trump also said Iranian missiles are being destroyed “every hour” during ongoing operations and declared that Iran has effectively lost its air defence systems and much of its air force capability. In a striking proposal, the US President suggested that members of Iran’s police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could be granted immunity if they abandon the current regime and support what he described as the “right side of history”. The remarks went further into Iran’s domestic politics, with Trump stating that the United States must have a role in determining the country’s future leadership and dismissing the possibility of Mojtaba Khamenei becoming Iran’s next supreme leader. Tehran has rejected these claims outright, saying no request for negotiations was made and warning that trust between the two sides has collapsed. As fighting intensifies and political rhetoric sharpens, the conflict appears to be shifting beyond military strikes toward a broader struggle over the future of power in Iran.