US Map On Trade Deal Shows Full J&K As India, Sending Sharp Signal To Pakistan And China

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

A map released by Washington to explain the interim India–U.S. trade deal has sent a strong diplomatic signal. In a quiet but consequential move, the administration of Donald Trump issued an official U.S. map depicting Jammu and Kashmir as fully integrated with India, including PoK and Aksai Chin, without dispute lines or disclaimers. The cartographic shift delivers a clear message to Pakistan and China, and signals a recalibration of India–U.S. ties where maps, not statements, underline strategic intent.

