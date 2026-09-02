U.S. May Tighten Child Passport Checks Under Trump, Indians And Birth Tourism Families Face Scrutiny

The Trump administration is stepping up its crackdown on birth tourism in the United States, with proposed new checks for children applying for passports. Under the reported changes, parents may need to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship or immigration status during the application process. The move could make passport applications more complicated for some families and impact those who travel to the U.S. for childbirth and citizenship benefits. India Today’s Pranay Upadhyay explains the proposed changes, the broader Trump administration visa reform push, and why the policy could matter for Indian families. The developments come amid wider efforts to tighten U.S. immigration rules.