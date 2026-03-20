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US Mercenary Arrested In India Exposes Covert Network Plot With Global Links And Security Threats

US Mercenary Arrested In India Exposes Covert Network Plot With Global Links And Security Threats

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 5:32 PM IST

India has uncovered a major national security threat, arresting American operative Matthew VanDyke along with six Ukrainians in a suspected international mercenary network. Investigators believe VanDyke masterminded a covert operation aimed at training individuals in modern warfare, including drones and combat tactics, with Indian territory allegedly used as a transit hub. Authorities are probing possible links to anti-India and banned groups, especially in sensitive regions. With VanDyke’s background in Libya, Iraq, and Ukraine, the case raises serious strategic concerns. As the investigation deepens, India has sent a strong message against foreign-linked covert operations on its soil.

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