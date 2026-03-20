US Mercenary Arrested In India Exposes Covert Network Plot With Global Links And Security Threats

India has uncovered a major national security threat, arresting American operative Matthew VanDyke along with six Ukrainians in a suspected international mercenary network. Investigators believe VanDyke masterminded a covert operation aimed at training individuals in modern warfare, including drones and combat tactics, with Indian territory allegedly used as a transit hub. Authorities are probing possible links to anti-India and banned groups, especially in sensitive regions. With VanDyke’s background in Libya, Iraq, and Ukraine, the case raises serious strategic concerns. As the investigation deepens, India has sent a strong message against foreign-linked covert operations on its soil.