U.S. Navy Seizes M/V Touska: Marines Board Iranian Vessel After High-Stakes Strait Of Hormuz Battle

The naval standoff between the U.S. and Iran has reached a breaking point. Dramatic footage reveals U.S. Marines from the USS Tripoli boarding the Iranian cargo ship M/V Touska after it allegedly breached a naval blockade. This follows a high-stakes engagement where the USS Spruance fired upon the vessel, disabling its engine room in the North Arabian Sea. With Iran condemning the move as "maritime robbery" and retaliating with drone strikes, the global oil supply is under threat. As military activity intensifies in the Strait of Hormuz, the world watches a potential full-scale confrontation unfold in real-time.