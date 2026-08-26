U.S. Pauses Visa Appointments Worldwide: What It Means For Indian Students And Professionals

The Trump administration has tightened U.S. visa screening, with visa appointments paused worldwide as consular staff undergo fresh training and screening. The move could affect Indian students, I.T. professionals, business travellers and those planning to move to the U.S. Business Today’s Karishma Asoodani explains the potential impact on India, including delays for students, B-1/B-2 visa applicants and Indian I.T. workers. With India-U.S. services trade and people mobility playing a major role in bilateral ties, the latest move could create further uncertainty. Visa applicants may now have to wait longer as the U.S. administration reviews its immigration and screening procedures.