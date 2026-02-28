U.S. President Donald Trump Vows To Destroy Iran’s Missiles | “Iran Can Never Have Nukes”

In a forceful address following Israel’s pre-emptive military action against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and accused Tehran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program and develop long-range missiles that threaten the United States and its allies. In a special address to the nation, Trump described the operation as “massive and ongoing,” pledging to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and warning of further action if necessary. He also issued a direct message to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, urging them to lay down their arms or face severe consequences. While stating that the U.S. has taken steps to minimise risks to American personnel in the region, Trump acknowledged that casualties remain a possibility. As tensions escalate in the Middle East, here’s a full breakdown of what Trump said, what it signals, and what could come next.