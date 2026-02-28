Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
U.S. President Donald Trump Vows To Destroy Iran’s Missiles | “Iran Can Never Have Nukes”

U.S. President Donald Trump Vows To Destroy Iran’s Missiles | “Iran Can Never Have Nukes”

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 3:53 PM IST

In a forceful address following Israel’s pre-emptive military action against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and accused Tehran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program and develop long-range missiles that threaten the United States and its allies. In a special address to the nation, Trump described the operation as “massive and ongoing,” pledging to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and warning of further action if necessary. He also issued a direct message to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, urging them to lay down their arms or face severe consequences. While stating that the U.S. has taken steps to minimise risks to American personnel in the region, Trump acknowledged that casualties remain a possibility. As tensions escalate in the Middle East, here’s a full breakdown of what Trump said, what it signals, and what could come next.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended