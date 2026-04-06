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U.S. Special Forces Rescue Downed F-15E Pilot In Iran Signals Bold New Military Escalation Push

U.S. Special Forces Rescue Downed F-15E Pilot In Iran Signals Bold New Military Escalation Push

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 1:19 PM IST

The United States executed a daring special forces rescue deep inside Iranian territory to recover a downed F-15E pilot. The high-risk mission involved hundreds of personnel, coordinated airpower, and precision strikes by A-10 aircraft to block advancing Iranian forces. The pilot, who ejected and evaded capture, guided rescuers using a beacon. A firefight erupted during extraction, but U.S. forces successfully evacuated him. The operation marks a major tactical win for Washington and signals growing confidence in conducting complex missions in hostile zones, raising concerns of further escalation and potential future strikes on critical Iranian strategic assets.

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