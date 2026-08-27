U.S. Spy Chief In Moscow? Secret C-17 Flight Sparks Mystery Over Ukraine Peace Talks

A mysterious U.S. military C-17 aircraft landing in Moscow has sparked speculation after reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe was in the Russian capital for high-level meetings. The aircraft, linked to Joint Base Andrews, arrived in Moscow without a publicly announced visit, while a diplomatic motorcade was also reportedly seen. The Kremlin initially said it had no information about the flight but later referred to “contacts between security services.” Reports suggest the visit may have involved efforts to revive stalled Ukraine peace talks, while separate claims linking it to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remain unverified. Here’s what we know so far.