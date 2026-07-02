U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Birthright Citizenship: What It Means For Indians

The U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling in the legal battle over birthright citizenship, keeping the constitutional guarantee in place for now while limiting the power of lower courts to block presidential orders nationwide. The case stems from President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end automatic citizenship for some children born in the U.S.. The debate has reignited questions over immigration, border security and constitutional rights. The ruling also carries major implications for millions of legal immigrants, including Indian professionals on H-1B and other visas, whose U.S.-born children could be affected if the law changes in the future.