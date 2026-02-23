US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs, President Hits Back With Fresh 10% Global Tax

It is a major blow to Trump’s tariff tantrums as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled his sweeping global tariffs illegal in a 6–3 verdict. The court held that the President exceeded his authority by invoking emergency powers, clearly stating that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not allow tariff imposition without congressional approval. Defiant, Trump criticised the ruling as unpatriotic and announced a temporary 10% global tariff under Section 122, valid for 150 days. The verdict opens the door for billions in refunds and signals a reset in global trade dynamics, triggering market volatility worldwide.