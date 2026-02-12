US Tariff Cut Cheers India But A Hidden Bangladesh Deal Could Flip The Textile Game

What initially appeared to be a big breakthrough for India’s textile exporters may come with an unexpected catch. The United States has slashed tariffs on Indian garments from 50 percent to 18 percent, sparking celebrations across the industry eyeing the $118-billion US apparel market. However, a parallel agreement with Bangladesh changes the equation. Washington has offered select Bangladeshi garments zero-duty access if they use American cotton, effectively rewriting the competitive balance. The key question now: has the advantage quietly shifted away from India?