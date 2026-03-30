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U.S. Weighs Ground Offensive In Iran As West Asia War Escalates And Stakes Rise Sharply

U.S. Weighs Ground Offensive In Iran As West Asia War Escalates And Stakes Rise Sharply

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:35 PM IST

The West Asia war enters its fifth week with tensions escalating rapidly as Iran intensifies strikes on US assets across the Gulf. Washington is now weighing a major shift in strategy, with reports suggesting ground operations and Special Forces raids inside Iran are under active consideration. Meanwhile, Iranian attacks have wounded over 300 American troops, including strikes on key bases in Saudi Arabia. In response, the U.S. is deploying additional warships and Marines, signaling a hardened stance. With both sides escalating, the conflict risks spiraling into a wider regional war with global consequences.

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