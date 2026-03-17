Vadinar Port Receives 46,500 MT LPG | STS Transfer Begins at High Seas

A major energy shipment has arrived at Vadinar Port as the LPG vessel ‘Nanda Devi’ docked in the early hours at 2:30 am, carrying a substantial cargo of 46,500 metric tonnes. According to Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, the consignment is set for a ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operation in the anchorage area in the high seas. The transfer to the daughter vessel MT BW Birch is scheduled to commence shortly, marking a significant logistical exercise. Speaking on the development, Singh expressed appreciation for the vessel’s crew for ensuring the timely delivery of the shipment and assured them of full support during the operation. The arrival of this large LPG consignment is expected to strengthen supply and highlights the strategic importance of Vadinar Port in handling critical energy imports.