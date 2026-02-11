Vidarbha Set To Become Industrial Powerhouse, Says AID President Ashish Kale

Vidarbha is poised for a major industrial transformation, with investments worth ₹8–10 lakh crore expected over the next five years, according to Ashish Kale, President of the Association for Industrial Development (AID), and Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Secretary, AID. Speaking to Business Today at Advantage Vidarbha 2026, Kale said the focus is firmly on execution, ensuring that MoUs signed at the summit translate into on-ground projects. Nagpur, he noted, is emerging as a key automobile and ancillary manufacturing hub, backed by improving logistics and growing industry interest. Meanwhile, Gadchiroli’s high-grade iron ore reserves are expected to anchor large-scale steel investments, positioning the region to compete globally, including with China. With strong policy support and sectoral diversification across auto, steel, infrastructure, and energy, AID believes Vidarbha is entering a decisive growth phase that could redefine its role in India’s industrial landscape.